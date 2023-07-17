AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Raised to $32.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised shares of AZEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.81.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. AZEK has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.73.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. AZEK had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $377.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $1,013,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,530,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $1,013,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,300 shares in the company, valued at $31,530,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,981,250 shares of company stock worth $298,499,225. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in AZEK by 5,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

