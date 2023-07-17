AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Raised to $39.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZEK. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of AZEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.81.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Trading Down 1.6 %

AZEK stock opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AZEK has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. AZEK had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $377.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $1,013,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,530,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $1,013,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,530,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $298,499,225. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AZEK by 726.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in AZEK by 5,176.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.