Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Up to $1.82

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.86. Bakkt shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 1,837,337 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 price target on shares of Bakkt in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Bakkt Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $493.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 4.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48.

Insider Activity at Bakkt

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 133.00% and a negative net margin of 1,057.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,044,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,019.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 50,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $68,824.69. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 754,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,289.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,044,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,019.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 650,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,825. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bakkt

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in Bakkt by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bakkt by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 113,302 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bakkt by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 172,326 shares during the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

Featured Articles

