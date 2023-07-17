Banco Macro S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4504 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.

Banco Macro has a payout ratio of 2.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Shares of NYSE:BMA traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 421,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,916. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $913.72 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 77.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 71,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Macro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

