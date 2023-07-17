Bank of America (BAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bank of America to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

