Bank of America Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $485.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MCK. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.17.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $409.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $401.49 and a 200-day moving average of $376.13. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $322.82 and a fifty-two week high of $429.75.

Insider Activity

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 26.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in McKesson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson



McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

