Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires New Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,550,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,714,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.72% of Neogen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Neogen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 214,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,726. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 568.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEOG. StockNews.com started coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

