Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,115 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 68,103 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in HP were worth $11,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in HP by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in HP by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in HP by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 863,191 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $25,335,000 after purchasing an additional 78,196 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,097,594 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,798. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.51. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $35.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. HP’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.