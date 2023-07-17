Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,623 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $34,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,636 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 16.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,843 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 454,754 shares of the software company’s stock worth $175,249,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $519.42. The company had a trading volume of 998,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,869. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $523.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $438.47 and its 200-day moving average is $387.18. The company has a market capitalization of $236.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

