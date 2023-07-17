Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $41.07 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,945,006 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,143 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $41,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,169,000 after acquiring an additional 142,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after purchasing an additional 453,906 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 687,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,839. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). UBS Group had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

