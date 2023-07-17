Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213,503 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 1.05% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $13,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWL stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.99. The company had a trading volume of 517,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,674. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $48.94.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

