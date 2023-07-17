Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 30,461 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,461 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 0.9% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $88,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 488.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $3,373,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,420,455.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $3,373,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,420,455.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 910,723 shares of company stock valued at $191,912,295. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CRM traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $229.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,629,002. The firm has a market cap of $223.05 billion, a PE ratio of 603.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.69 and its 200 day moving average is $187.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $232.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

Salesforce Company Profile



Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

