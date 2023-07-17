Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 10,794 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,794 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 0.5% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $53,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 175,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 58,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,113,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.29. 526,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.85 and a 200 day moving average of $195.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.87.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

