Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 152,626 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,445,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,626 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 3.2% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $334,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CL traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.95. The stock had a trading volume of 859,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,646. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.