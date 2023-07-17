Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 22,881 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 419,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,881 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $24,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,247,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,408. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.76.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

