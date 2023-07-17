Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 6,494 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.07% of Zimmer Biomet worth $19,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,428,014,000 after acquiring an additional 650,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,945,000 after buying an additional 95,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,585,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,686,000 after acquiring an additional 219,712 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. FIG Partners upgraded Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $141.61. 559,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,414. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.