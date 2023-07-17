Barclays Boosts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $58.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DAL. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

