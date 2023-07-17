Barclays Cuts Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target to GBX 2,616

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,743 ($35.29) to GBX 2,616 ($33.65) in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AMIGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,688 ($34.58) to GBX 2,543 ($32.72) in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,239.80.

Admiral Group Price Performance

Shares of AMIGY stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

