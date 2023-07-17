Barclays Increases MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $62.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.23.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $48.26 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,746.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock worth $11,899,881. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after purchasing an additional 764,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,398,000 after purchasing an additional 60,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $165,932,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $193,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

