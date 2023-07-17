Barclays Raises Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target to $185.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet cut Ferguson from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Trading Down 0.7 %

FERG stock opened at $160.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.65. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $162.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.37%.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 14.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,828,000 after buying an additional 968,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,247,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 342.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,592,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,120,000 after buying an additional 2,780,118 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,394,000 after buying an additional 235,236 shares during the period.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.