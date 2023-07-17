Barclays Raises Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Price Target to GBX 230

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 220 ($2.83) to GBX 230 ($2.96) in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.44) to GBX 175 ($2.25) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.64) to GBX 220 ($2.83) in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.57) to GBX 180 ($2.32) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.41) to GBX 200 ($2.57) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

CYBBF stock remained flat at $1.90 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

