Barclays Trims Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Target Price to GBX 1,070

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLFGet Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,080 ($13.89) to GBX 1,070 ($13.77) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,352 ($17.39) to GBX 1,404 ($18.06) in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,575 ($20.26) to GBX 1,550 ($19.94) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Hiscox Price Performance

HCXLF remained flat at $14.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

