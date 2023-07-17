Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 158.8% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance
NYSE BGH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 36,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,503. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.