Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 158.8% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance

NYSE BGH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 36,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,503. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 89,063 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,215 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 376,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 47,773 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the period.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

