Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target Cut to GBX 392 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Free Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 466 ($6.00) to GBX 392 ($5.04) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 430 ($5.53) to GBX 390 ($5.02) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 499 ($6.42) to GBX 501 ($6.45) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Shore Capital boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.66) to GBX 552 ($7.10) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.66) to GBX 552 ($7.10) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 520 ($6.69) to GBX 545 ($7.01) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 504.63 ($6.49).

Barratt Developments Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Barratt Developments stock traded down GBX 3.15 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 409.05 ($5.26). The stock had a trading volume of 2,285,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,928. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 454.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 456.50. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 313 ($4.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 515 ($6.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 786.35, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.33.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Further Reading

