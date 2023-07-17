Bausch Health Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 17,865 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 86% compared to the typical volume of 9,612 call options.

NYSE:BHC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,638. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.23). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 381.67% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,232.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

