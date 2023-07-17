Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 124,092 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1,061.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,092 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.8% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE VZ opened at $33.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

