Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.08 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.8% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.71.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $227.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.