Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $665,000 Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $153.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $155.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.62.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

