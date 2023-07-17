Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $3.94 Million in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 160,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,938,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of Wabash National at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WNC opened at $23.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.61. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

