Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $4.29 Million in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 114,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.42.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 98.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Conagra Brands Company Profile



Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

