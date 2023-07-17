Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Update

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 125.2% from the June 15th total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. 10.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,068. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.11. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Featured Stories

