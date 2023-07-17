Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,814,000 after purchasing an additional 91,679 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $966,717,000 after acquiring an additional 47,096 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,873,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $730,765,000 after acquiring an additional 477,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $697,398,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $259.39 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

