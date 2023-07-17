Beldex Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $236.87 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $236.87 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,913.48 or 0.06343164 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00048096 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013628 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,095,441 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,495,441 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

