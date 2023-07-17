Belrium (BEL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6,892.19 Billion

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $12.59 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Belrium has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for about $2.68 or 0.00008911 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002173 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000944 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002439 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Belrium (CRYPTO:BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

