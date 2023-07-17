Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Trading Up 2.2%

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 32,148 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 30,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.50 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 60.29%. Analysts forecast that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2002 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 108.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

