Biconomy (BICO) Market Capitalization Achieves $139.43 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $139.43 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Biconomy has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001272 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.
Biconomy Token Profile
Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,845,984 tokens. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io.
Buying and Selling Biconomy
