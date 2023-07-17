BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCAB. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of BioAtla to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BioAtla from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BioAtla Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ BCAB opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. BioAtla has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $128.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAtla

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 843.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.