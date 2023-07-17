BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Stephens

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stephens from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLFS. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $19.62 on Monday. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $26.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.74.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $701,326.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,867,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $701,326.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,867,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.76 per share, with a total value of $652,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,587.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,560 and sold 72,049 shares valued at $1,545,751. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 67.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

