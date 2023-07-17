Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00106092 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00044873 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00026873 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000858 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

