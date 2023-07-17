BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Increased to $785.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $765.62.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.5 %

BlackRock stock traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $731.79. The stock had a trading volume of 79,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,504. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $678.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $689.31. The stock has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 34.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

