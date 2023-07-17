BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Acquired by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LCTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,670,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 120,301 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 782.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 251,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 82,723 shares during the period.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $49.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $49.78.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

