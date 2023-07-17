Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,416 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 1.6% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.11% of Blackstone worth $65,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.03.

BX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,090,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,330. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.72. The stock has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

