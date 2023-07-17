Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Short Interest Down 65.1% in June

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCSA remained flat at $10.71 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,196. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $12.80.

Get Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 367.1% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,033,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,293 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $8,365,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $7,770,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 408,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

About Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.