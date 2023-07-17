Blue Chip Partners LLC Buys 361 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.73. The stock had a trading volume of 641,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,194. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

