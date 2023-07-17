Blue Chip Partners LLC Buys 452 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after acquiring an additional 487,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,905,000 after acquiring an additional 108,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,009,722,000 after acquiring an additional 560,149 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,107. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

