Blue Chip Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Blue Chip Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.75.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,594. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.96 and a 200-day moving average of $223.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

