Blue Chip Partners LLC Lowers Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Blue Chip Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.10. 1,795,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,083,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $147.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

