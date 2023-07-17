Blue Chip Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.8% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $15,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $879,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 575,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,482,000 after purchasing an additional 82,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,317,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after purchasing an additional 192,311 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.61. 965,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,506. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average of $64.38. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

