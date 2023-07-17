Blue Chip Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Blue Chip Partners LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 64.5% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 12.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 68.6% in the first quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $765.62.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Up 0.1 %

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $728.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $678.73 and a 200-day moving average of $689.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

