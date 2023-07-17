Blue Chip Partners LLC Sells 508 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Blue Chip Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 796.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.16. The stock had a trading volume of 47,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,640. The company has a market capitalization of $533.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $82.02.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

